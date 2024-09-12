QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

USAQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 7,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15. QHSLab has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

