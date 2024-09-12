Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 27,291 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 1,585.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.84.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $106.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

