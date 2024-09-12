Qsemble Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,841 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

