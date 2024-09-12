Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,626,000 after buying an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $93,061,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

