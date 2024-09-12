Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 169.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

UNP stock opened at $247.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average is $239.24. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

