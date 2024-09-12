Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 34,926 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

