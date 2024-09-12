Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $3.34 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

