Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $3.34 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Incyte Stock Performance
INCY opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $70.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.
Insider Activity at Incyte
In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,025 shares of company stock worth $1,662,682 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
