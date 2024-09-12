Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $74.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Get Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.