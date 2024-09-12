Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $235.84 million and approximately $24.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00003860 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,370.13 or 0.04085422 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00040830 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,312,621 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

