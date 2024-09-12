Quant Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $73.92 or 0.00126631 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $892.36 million and approximately $10.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
