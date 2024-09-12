Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 7,876,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,068,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 23.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.