Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Up 21.5%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01). Approximately 7,876,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,068,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 23.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of £8.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90.
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
