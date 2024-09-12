Raleigh Finlayson Purchases 6,300,647 Shares of Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Free Report) insider Raleigh Finlayson purchased 6,300,647 shares of Genesis Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$12,859,620.53 ($8,573,080.35).
Genesis Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.
About Genesis Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genesis Minerals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.