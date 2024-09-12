ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $0.47 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00108146 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011703 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

