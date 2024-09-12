Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Reduced by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,073 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $867,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 65 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,109.70.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,141.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,119.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,023.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $769.19 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,105 in the last 90 days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

