REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 3.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)'s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 58,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 600,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Barclays dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $597.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other REGENXBIO news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,193.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $168,405.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,622,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,279 shares of company stock worth $875,634. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

