Reign Resources (OTCMKTS:RGNP) Trading 18.4% Higher

Reign Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:RGNP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 7,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 3,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Reign Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80.
About Reign Resources
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operate as development-stage therapeutic technology company. It focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
