Request Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.40 million and approximately $678,177.38 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,500.97 or 0.99934697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10213042 USD and is up 1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $766,535.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

