Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.26.

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

