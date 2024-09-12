Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) Plans Dividend of GBX 8.90

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ricardo Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RCDO traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 485 ($6.34). The stock had a trading volume of 101,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,823. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 394.01 ($5.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 536.22 ($7.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 500.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 476.87. The company has a market capitalization of £301.77 million, a PE ratio of -48,925.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCDO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.55) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday.

About Ricardo

(Get Free Report)

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.