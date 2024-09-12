Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,488,913.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $57,074.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,506 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $304,032.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,190,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,488,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,462 shares of company stock worth $707,130. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.70.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $193.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

