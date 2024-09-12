Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vicor worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,438,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 2.3% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 224,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vicor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,788.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Stock Up 2.5 %

VICR stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

