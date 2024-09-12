Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Portillo’s worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Portillo’s Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $878.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portillo’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

