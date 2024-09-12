Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 282.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Price Performance
Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWI
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.