Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 282.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Price Performance

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

