Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.61% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 1.9 %

VPG opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $318.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

