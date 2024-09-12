Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.46% of Surmodics worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $559.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

