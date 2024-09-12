Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $2.38 Million in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
Mirion Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,984,187. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,984,187. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,639 shares of company stock valued at $572,897. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.
