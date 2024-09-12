Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 148,288 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $21,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 643.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,057,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 914,872 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after purchasing an additional 440,271 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 19.4% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,661,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,954,000 after purchasing an additional 433,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Superconductor by 30.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 396,814 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

American Superconductor Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $21.93 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $811.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.55 million. American Superconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

