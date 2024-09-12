Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.13. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

