Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $124.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $89.58 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.87 and a 1-year high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

