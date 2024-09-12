Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 21,938 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Repay worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in Repay by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 688,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 141,414 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,303,000. Azora Capital LP raised its holdings in Repay by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,069,000 after acquiring an additional 538,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Repay by 30.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 60,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

