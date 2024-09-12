Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 36.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $235,724.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,534,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $490,481. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $373.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

