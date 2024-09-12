RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

