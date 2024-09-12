Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVSB opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.77. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Riverview Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.28% of Riverview Bancorp worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.