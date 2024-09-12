Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.22. 6,410,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 40,687,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,074.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $550,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 210,381 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,117 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

