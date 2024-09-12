RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.

Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. decreased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. RLJ Lodging Trust comprises approximately 4.1% of Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. owned 0.29% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 152,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLJ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

