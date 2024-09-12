Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.86.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.27. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $272,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.