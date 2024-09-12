Rothschild Robert De Sells 904 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $119,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,930 shares in the company, valued at $36,158,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,370 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $173,990.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,708 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $222,501.16.

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.42. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $64.83 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

