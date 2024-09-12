Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Embree Financial Group owned about 0.52% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

OZEM stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.60. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

