Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

PPRUY opened at $25.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

