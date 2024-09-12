RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Up 184.0% in August

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,468,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Stock Down 33.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHN traded down 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 3,349,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415,621. RushNet has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.00.

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

