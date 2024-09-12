RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,094 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of RxSight worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RXST. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RxSight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXST opened at $54.54 on Thursday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

