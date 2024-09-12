Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance
Ryohin Keikaku stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
