Safestay (LON:SSTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.00

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 10477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.34).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.17. The stock has a market cap of £17.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

