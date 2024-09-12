Safestay (LON:SSTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.00

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 10477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.75 ($0.34).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Safestay
Safestay Trading Up 3.7 %
About Safestay
Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safestay
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.