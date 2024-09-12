Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

