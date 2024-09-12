Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
