Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 15th. This is a boost from Saunders International’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Saunders International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Get Saunders International alerts:

Saunders International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Saunders International Limited provides design, construction, fabrication, shutdown, maintenance, and industrial automation services to organizations of steel storage tanks and concrete bridges in Australia. The company's engineering construction provides front end engineering design; structural mechanical and piping design; fuel terminals 3D drafting; designs and implements control systems, networks, and high and low voltage electrical solutions; builds new tanks for bulk fuel and chemical storage, and water reservoirs and pumping stations, as well as provides EPC and EPCM services.

Receive News & Ratings for Saunders International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saunders International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.