Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Savills Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 on Thursday. Savills has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

