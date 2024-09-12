Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Up 600.0% in August

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Savills Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVLPF remained flat at $16.15 on Thursday. Savills has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38.
About Savills
