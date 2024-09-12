Schneider National, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

