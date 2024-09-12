Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.1%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 162,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 797,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

The company has a market cap of $672.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,919 shares of company stock worth $161,420. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 138,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

