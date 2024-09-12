Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,958,000. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 140,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 120,467 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 453,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 36,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.