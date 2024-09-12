Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Montis Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Montis Financial LLC cut its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after purchasing an additional 208,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,865,000 after buying an additional 182,244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

